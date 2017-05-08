Top Headlines

Latest

Community

Latest
KNES Texas 99.1 FM

Sports

Latest

Courthouse News

Latest

Columns

Latest

It Seems to Me: A Faithful Man

by | May 7, 2017 | | 0 |

by Pastor Steve Ellison I am very much enjoying my reading of Proverbs along with a group of God’s people. God’s Word is interesting, thought provoking, and profitable.  Proverbs 20:5-7 asks a very interesting question, “The...

Viewpoints

Latest

Historic Transportation Plan Gets Another Boost

May 5, 2017 |

by Tyron Lewis, Chairman, Texas Transportation Commission The Texas Transportation Commission recently approved an update of TxDOT’s $70 billion Unified Transportation Program (UTP). The UTP represents a 10-year project funding...

Obituaries

Latest

Angela Kay Tibbitt

Apr 27, 2017 |

Angela Kay Tibbitt, lovingly known as “Angie”, 45, passed away April 16, 2017, after a courageous battle with cancer. Angie was born October 8, 1971 in Fairfield, TX to Oscar Fred Whiteside and Cleta Maxine McAdams. She...

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This