Freestone County Aggie Muster a Big Success!
Council Candidates Agree on City Issues
Freestone Cancer Support Group’s Spring Styl...
Wortham at Texas High School BBQ Cook-Off
FHS Relay Team Breaks School Record at Regional Tr...
Make Time to Vote! City, School Elections this Saturday, May 6
This year, one school district and two city councils will hold elections on Saturday, May 6, 2017 with polls open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. ELECTIONS –Wortham ISD has two candidates vying for Place #6 on the Board of...
Faith Temple Ministries Hosts Mother’s Day Celebration Sunday
May 14, 2017 on Mother’s Day Faith Temple Ministries 686 N. Highway 75 in Fairfield, Texas will...
Fairfield Girls Little Dribblers Take National Champ Titles
Fairfield Girls Little Dribblers (FGLD) win Championship titles at the National Tournament in...
‘Caught With His Pants Down’ – Game Warden Field Notes, May 3rd
The following items are compiled from recent Texas Parks and Wildlife Department law enforcement reports. Caught With His Pants Down A Comal County game warden responded to a call for assistance from the Comal County...
It Seems to Me: A Faithful Man
by Pastor Steve Ellison I am very much enjoying my reading of Proverbs along with a group of God’s people. God’s Word is interesting, thought provoking, and profitable. Proverbs 20:5-7 asks a very interesting question, “The...
Historic Transportation Plan Gets Another Boost
May 5, 2017 | Viewpoints
by Tyron Lewis, Chairman, Texas Transportation Commission The Texas Transportation Commission recently approved an update of TxDOT’s $70 billion Unified Transportation Program (UTP). The UTP represents a 10-year project funding...
Letters to the Editor: April 26, 2017
Apr 28, 2017 | Viewpoints
Angela Kay Tibbitt
Apr 27, 2017 | Obituaries
Angela Kay Tibbitt, lovingly known as “Angie”, 45, passed away April 16, 2017, after a courageous battle with cancer. Angie was born October 8, 1971 in Fairfield, TX to Oscar Fred Whiteside and Cleta Maxine McAdams. She...
Janet Bixby Thompson
Apr 19, 2017 | Obituaries
Deryl Missildine
Apr 19, 2017 | Obituaries
Willie Ora Thomas
Apr 14, 2017 | Obituaries