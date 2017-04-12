Top Headlines

Busy Easter Weekend Planned

Apr 12, 2017 | ,

There will be lots to do this Easter weekend in Fairfield, with egg hunts, live music and sunrise services. EGGSTRAVAGANZA Make an Easter hat, and join the parade. Play the Bunny Trail, and take home a live bunny. There will be...

Community

Sports

Good Showing by Fairfield Tennis Team

Apr 12, 2017 |

The Fairfield Eagles tennis team has performed well with tournaments in Madisonville and Iredell. Braden Bossier took second for the Junior Varsity in Madisonville and the team of Evan Jameson and Noah Van took second in boys...

Courthouse News

County Sheriff’s Report

Apr 7, 2017 |

by Sheriff Jeremy Shipley We are asking our citizens to please be aware of children playing with your cell phones or having old cell phones. Some of the old cell phones can still dial 9-1-1 even without phone service. Our office...

Columns

Reflections from Red Oak Ranch – April 12th

by | Apr 13, 2017 | | 0 |

by Jan Fielden Baby calves are always afraid of gates, always!  I don’t know what spooks them about the gates but it is as if they think something is going to get them.  When The Colonel moved the Yearling Herd out of the Horse...

Viewpoints

Letters to the Editor – April 12, 2017

Apr 13, 2017 |

Dear Editor, The VFW Auxiliary of Post 5872 would like to thank the following businesses and Individuals for their donations and help at our recent Scholarship Fundraiser: Capps Ag Service, The Candle Shop, Robinson’s Trading...

Obituaries

McKenzie Jackson

Apr 7, 2017 |

The Angelic Hosts came for Mr. McKenzie Jackson at his residence in Balch Springs, TX among loving family and devoted friends. Viewing and a Prayer Service, with the family present, was held Friday, March 31, 2017. Funeral...

